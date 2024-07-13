ORG Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 128,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,426,000 after buying an additional 54,557 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 58,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,515,000 after purchasing an additional 9,122 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,470 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 437.8% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 14,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $851,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In other news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,883.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,883.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,794,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $152.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.08. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $105.24 and a one year high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

