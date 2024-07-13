ORG Partners LLC Purchases New Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZEK. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,357,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in AZEK by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 912,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,825,000 after purchasing an additional 123,823 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $597,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,208,310.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $597,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,444 shares in the company, valued at $49,208,310.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $560,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,883,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,701,000. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $43.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.40. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $50.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.88.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. AZEK had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $418.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.79 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AZEK. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of AZEK in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AZEK from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of AZEK from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

