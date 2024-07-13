ORG Partners LLC Purchases New Position in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of UWM by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of UWM by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 22,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in shares of UWM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,705,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UWM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UWMC opened at $7.67 on Friday. UWM Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $7.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.62 million, a P/E ratio of 255.50 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. UWM’s payout ratio is 1,333.33%.

Several brokerages have commented on UWMC. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of UWM in a report on Friday, May 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of UWM in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of UWM from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

