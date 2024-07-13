ORG Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 671 Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Core & Main by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Core & Main in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Core & Main by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Core & Main in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Core & Main by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Core & Main Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CNM opened at $51.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.06. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.75 and a 12-month high of $62.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Core & Main news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $2,704,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,933 shares in the company, valued at $699,416.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Core & Main news, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 5,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $298,427.69. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at $232,158.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $2,704,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,416.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,200 shares of company stock valued at $6,511,569 over the last ninety days. 3.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.90.

Get Our Latest Report on Core & Main

About Core & Main

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.