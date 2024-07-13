ORG Partners LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

ORG Partners LLC decreased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 82.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,945,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,067,000. Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 65,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,624,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $535,509.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,831.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $535,509.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,831.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $931,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,597.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,026 shares of company stock worth $2,151,644 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Up 0.2 %

Southern stock opened at $80.03 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $61.56 and a 1-year high of $80.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.79.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Southern had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Southern’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

