ORG Partners LLC Sells 3,634 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

ORG Partners LLC cut its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 92.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,634 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,223,000. Ossiam raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 7,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 834,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,819,000 after purchasing an additional 243,553 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 46.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Toll Brothers by 36.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after acquiring an additional 10,823 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Argus raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,922,875.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,295.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,670 shares of company stock worth $2,586,315 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:TOL opened at $123.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $68.08 and a one year high of $135.37. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.67.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.75). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

