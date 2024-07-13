ORG Partners LLC Sells 923 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

ORG Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 75.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 261,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,335,000 after acquiring an additional 28,985 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 24,042.9% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 10,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 10,098 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 269,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,432,000 after acquiring an additional 22,998 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 225,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.93.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $158.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. General Electric has a 1 year low of $84.42 and a 1 year high of $170.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.80. The stock has a market cap of $174.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.12, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

