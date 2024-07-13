ORG Partners LLC Takes Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC)

ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Matisse Capital raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 87.7% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 77,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 36,219 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $885,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 12,560 shares during the last quarter.

FLC stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.12. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $16.03.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.0897 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

