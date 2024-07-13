Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$26.75.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

TSE OR opened at C$23.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.07. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$15.42 and a 52-week high of C$23.75.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 21.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The business had revenue of C$60.75 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.6398844 EPS for the current year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -82.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 33,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.20, for a total value of C$748,140.00. In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.66, for a total value of C$113,309.00. Also, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 33,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.20, for a total value of C$748,140.00. Insiders sold 48,700 shares of company stock worth $1,087,670 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

