Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

OVV has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.24.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of OVV stock opened at $48.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 2.63. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $55.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.25 and a 200-day moving average of $47.76.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 17.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 16.76%.

Insider Transactions at Ovintiv

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $204,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $204,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovintiv

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,055,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,931 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,639,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,937,000 after acquiring an additional 168,320 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,676,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,628,000 after acquiring an additional 68,718 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth about $67,149,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 1,560.9% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,451,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,865 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

