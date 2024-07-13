Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NASDAQ:OXSQZ)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 (NASDAQ:OXSQZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.
Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 Price Performance
Shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.30 and a 200-day moving average of $24.26. Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 has a 52-week low of $23.27 and a 52-week high of $24.60.
