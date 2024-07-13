Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Holdings Raised by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 71,398 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.08% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000.

NASDAQ PACB opened at $1.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 9.28 and a quick ratio of 8.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.94. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $14.55.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The company had revenue of $38.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.78 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 148.13% and a negative return on equity of 40.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.38.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

