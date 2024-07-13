Page Arthur B Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Page Arthur B grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,325 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.4% of Page Arthur B’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,283,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $163,202,000 after purchasing an additional 43,963 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $380,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 389,363 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $49,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 214,139 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the third quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 21,936 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $53,281,863.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 928,433,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,696,058,938.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,113,490 shares of company stock worth $1,222,340,738. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.38.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $194.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $201.20. The company has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

