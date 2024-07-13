PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CFO Howard Wilson Sells 12,108 Shares

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) CFO Howard Wilson sold 12,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $248,092.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 594,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,175,198.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PagerDuty Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE PD opened at $21.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.28. PagerDuty, Inc. has a one year low of $17.92 and a one year high of $26.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $111.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.74 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 28.38% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in PagerDuty by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in PagerDuty in the first quarter worth $68,000. Resolute Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PagerDuty in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. a16z Perennial Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PagerDuty in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in PagerDuty in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.90.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

