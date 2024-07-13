PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CFO Howard Wilson Sells 12,108 Shares

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) CFO Howard Wilson sold 12,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $248,092.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 594,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,175,198.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
PagerDuty Stock Up 1.7 %
NYSE PD opened at $21.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.28. PagerDuty, Inc. has a one year low of $17.92 and a one year high of $26.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.
PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $111.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.74 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 28.38% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of PagerDuty
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.90.
Get Our Latest Research Report on PD
About PagerDuty
PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PagerDuty
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.