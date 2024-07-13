Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Purchased by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 145.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 501 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,569,859 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,129,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,127 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $1,563,020,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,136,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $924,905,000 after acquiring an additional 30,013 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 7.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,814,881 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $799,792,000 after purchasing an additional 198,078 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 29,086.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,057,968 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $606,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.24, for a total transaction of $10,376,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,295,567 shares in the company, valued at $373,434,232.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 125,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $42,165,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at $55,791,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.24, for a total value of $10,376,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,295,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,434,232.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 428,391 shares of company stock worth $136,147,317. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PANW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $336.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Daiwa America raised shares of Palo Alto Networks to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $335.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.29.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $336.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $201.17 and a one year high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

