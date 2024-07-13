Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on July 31st

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Paramount Resources Price Performance

Shares of POU opened at C$31.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.03. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of C$24.59 and a 1-year high of C$33.80. The company has a market cap of C$4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.19.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$452.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$415.00 million. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 9.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that Paramount Resources will post 1.8292264 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Paramount Resources

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Senior Officer John B. Williams sold 11,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.00, for a total transaction of C$369,799.00. In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer John B. Williams sold 11,929 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.00, for a total value of C$369,799.00. Also, Senior Officer Rodrigo Sousa sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.70, for a total value of C$327,014.00. Insiders sold a total of 85,661 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,991 over the last quarter. 45.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on POU. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$38.50 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.35.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.