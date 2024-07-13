Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) PT Raised to C$43.00 at Scotiabank

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Free Report) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$38.50 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Resources has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$37.35.

POU stock opened at C$31.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.19. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of C$24.59 and a 12 month high of C$33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$452.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$415.00 million. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 9.92%. Equities analysts expect that Paramount Resources will post 1.8292264 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.26%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Gordon Franko sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.20, for a total value of C$257,600.00. In other news, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.64, for a total value of C$718,080.00. Also, Senior Officer Mark Gordon Franko sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.20, for a total transaction of C$257,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 85,661 shares of company stock worth $2,750,991 in the last quarter. 45.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

