Patron Partners LLC Has $900,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Patron Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 630,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,222,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.1% in the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 3,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 60,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on JPM. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.61.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM stock opened at $205.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $588.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.81. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $210.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,565 shares of company stock valued at $46,962,717 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

