PennantPark Investment Co. (PNNT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on August 1st

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

PennantPark Investment has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.2% annually over the last three years. PennantPark Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 105.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect PennantPark Investment to earn $0.92 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.3%.

Shares of PennantPark Investment stock opened at $7.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $512.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. PennantPark Investment has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $8.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average is $7.11.

PennantPark Investment ( NASDAQ:PNNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 40.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $35.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.22 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on PNNT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PennantPark Investment to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James lowered PennantPark Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, PennantPark Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.94.

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

