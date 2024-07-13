PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.200-0.220 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
PNNT opened at $7.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average of $7.11. The company has a market capitalization of $512.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.52. PennantPark Investment has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.
PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 40.14%. The company had revenue of $35.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.22 million. Equities analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennantPark Investment to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.94.
PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.
