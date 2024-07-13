PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Given New $182.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PEP. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $185.27.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP opened at $166.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.93 and a 200 day moving average of $169.98. The stock has a market cap of $228.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $192.38.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.86%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.66%.

Insider Activity

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PepsiCo

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 77.5% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

