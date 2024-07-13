PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target Cut to $177.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $180.00 to $177.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

PEP has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $185.27.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $166.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $228.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.98. PepsiCo has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $192.38.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.86% and a net margin of 10.34%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.66%.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PepsiCo

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,001,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,287,000 after purchasing an additional 578,083 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $2,686,139,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,664,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,064 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,954,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in PepsiCo by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,421,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,127 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

