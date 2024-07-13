Perenti Limited (OTCMKTS:AUSDF) Short Interest Update

Perenti Limited (OTCMKTS:AUSDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, an increase of 771.4% from the June 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Perenti Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUSDF opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average of $0.62. Perenti has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $0.84.

About Perenti

Perenti Limited operates as a mining services company worldwide. It operates through Contract Mining Surface, Contract Mining Underground, and Mining Services and idoba segments. The company offers mining services, including drilling and blasting, in-pit grade control, exploration drilling, and earthmoving services, as well as underground mining and diamond drilling services.

