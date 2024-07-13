Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PRGO. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Perrigo

Perrigo Stock Performance

NYSE PRGO opened at $27.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Perrigo has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $40.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -392.57 and a beta of 0.51.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Perrigo will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,571.43%.

Insider Transactions at Perrigo

In other Perrigo news, EVP Svend Andersen bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,698.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perrigo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perrigo in the second quarter worth approximately $3,427,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Perrigo by 877.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 7,358 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Perrigo by 292.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 15,463 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 423.8% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 77,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 62,504 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perrigo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.