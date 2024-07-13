PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 (PFXNZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on August 1st

PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:PFXNZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3281 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.
PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 Price Performance
NASDAQ:PFXNZ opened at $22.50 on Friday. PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 has a 52 week low of $20.28 and a 52 week high of $22.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.27 and a 200 day moving average of $22.38.
About PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028
