Piper Sandler Companies Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Piper Sandler Companies restated their overweight rating on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $635.00 price target on the software company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Adobe from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Adobe from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $685.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $640.00 target price (down from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $603.33.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $559.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $503.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $533.11. Adobe has a one year low of $433.97 and a one year high of $638.25. The firm has a market cap of $247.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,270 shares of company stock valued at $15,165,916. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 346.2% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in Adobe by 63.8% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

