Piper Sandler Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Salesforce (NYSE:CRM)

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $250.00 target price on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CRM. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $292.79.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $254.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $246.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $256.43 and a 200-day moving average of $275.81. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $193.68 and a 52-week high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider R David Schmaier sold 3,910 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.77, for a total transaction of $1,074,350.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,463 shares in the company, valued at $5,347,848.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider R David Schmaier sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.77, for a total value of $1,074,350.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,848.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total value of $662,388.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 439,152 shares of company stock worth $118,115,911. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 10,377 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

