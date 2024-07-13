Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $4,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Dorsal Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at $182,500,000. Greenvale Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 291.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 1,741,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,140 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth $65,674,000. Junto Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 255.4% in the fourth quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 756,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,256,000 after acquiring an additional 543,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,837,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,118,000 after acquiring an additional 516,790 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.64.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

NYSE PLNT opened at $75.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.70. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.13 and a twelve month high of $75.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.32, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.49.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 13.66% and a negative return on equity of 140.14%. The business had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Planet Fitness

(Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.