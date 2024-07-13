Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Upgraded by Wedbush to “Hold”

Wedbush upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Price Performance

NYSE:PLYM opened at $22.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 52.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of $19.21 and a 12 month high of $25.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.72.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $50.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.73 million. Plymouth Industrial REIT had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 11.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is currently 223.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plymouth Industrial REIT

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,264,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,943,000 after purchasing an additional 115,318 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,183,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,130,000 after buying an additional 234,536 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,935,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,056,000 after buying an additional 286,434 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,669,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,190,000 after buying an additional 29,479 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,532,000 after buying an additional 90,645 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

See Also

