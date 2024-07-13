Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP) Short Interest Up 727.5% in June

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 126,600 shares, an increase of 727.5% from the June 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Pop Culture Group Price Performance

CPOP stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. Pop Culture Group has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $9.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.87.

Pop Culture Group Company Profile

Pop Culture Group Co, Ltd hosts entertainment events to corporate clients in China. The company hosts concerts and hip-hop related events, including stage plays, dance competitions, cultural and musical festivals, and promotional parties, as well as creates hip-hop related online programs; and provides event planning and execution services comprising communication, planning, design, production, reception, execution, and analysis services to advertising and media service providers, industry associations, and companies in a range of industries, such as consumer goods, real estate, tourism, entertainment, technology, e-commerce, education, and sports.

