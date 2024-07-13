Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Trading 6.5% Higher

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.99 and last traded at $5.91. 150,819 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 787,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRME. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised Prime Medicine to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Prime Medicine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.09.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.82.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prime Medicine, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prime Medicine by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,801,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,534 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Prime Medicine by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,138,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,805,000 after purchasing an additional 515,841 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Prime Medicine by 13.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,522,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,660,000 after purchasing an additional 301,431 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in Prime Medicine by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,074,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,520,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prime Medicine during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

