Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,934 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masco by 2.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,069,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,787,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,378,337,000 after buying an additional 298,116 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth about $1,464,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Masco by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Masco from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.46.

Masco Stock Up 2.2 %

MAS stock opened at $70.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.35 and a 200-day moving average of $70.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.74. Masco Co. has a one year low of $47.66 and a one year high of $78.94.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 865.37% and a net margin of 11.60%. Masco’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.43%.

Masco Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.