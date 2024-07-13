Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.67.

Shares of NYSE:PCOR opened at $67.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.34. Procore Technologies has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $83.35.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $269.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.13 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. Analysts expect that Procore Technologies will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $4,460,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 527,349 shares in the company, valued at $34,588,820.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $102,339.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,648,481.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $4,460,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 527,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,588,820.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 297,554 shares of company stock worth $20,096,420. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 6,823.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

