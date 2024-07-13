ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.20

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.20 and last traded at $12.33, with a volume of 2321102 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.51.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Trading Up 2.9 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.68.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOIL. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 15,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 7,985 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,704,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the fourth quarter worth $1,176,000.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.