ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $77.46

ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $77.46 and last traded at $76.39, with a volume of 15630 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.16.

ProShares Ultra Technology Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.30.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Technology

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the fourth quarter worth $2,718,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $1,216,000. Tactive Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Technology by 255.7% during the 1st quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC now owns 19,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 14,202 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000.

About ProShares Ultra Technology

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

