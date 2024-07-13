Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Stock Position Reduced by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP decreased its stake in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 62.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,764 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QGEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Qiagen from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Qiagen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Qiagen from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qiagen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

Qiagen Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Qiagen stock opened at $42.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.97 and its 200-day moving average is $43.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Qiagen has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $47.70.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.91 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 17.38%. Qiagen’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Qiagen Profile

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

