QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Major Shareholder Sells $733,895.10 in Stock

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 24,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $733,895.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,141,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,250,142.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

On Monday, July 8th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 59,973 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $1,822,579.47.

On Friday, July 5th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 50,739 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $1,580,519.85.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 52,724 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total value of $1,627,589.88.

On Monday, July 1st, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 81,110 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total value of $2,612,553.10.

On Friday, June 28th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 49,937 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $1,650,417.85.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 81,482 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $2,704,387.58.

On Monday, June 24th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 73,713 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $2,531,304.42.

On Thursday, June 20th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 67,207 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $2,344,852.23.

On Monday, June 17th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 99,642 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $3,586,115.58.

On Friday, June 14th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 127,981 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $4,631,632.39.

QuidelOrtho Price Performance

Shares of QuidelOrtho stock opened at $32.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.59 and a 200 day moving average of $49.02. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12 month low of $29.74 and a 12 month high of $89.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 61.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.33 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on QuidelOrtho

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuidelOrtho

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,156,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 11.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 760,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,557,000 after buying an additional 76,866 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 25.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 37.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QuidelOrtho

(Get Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.