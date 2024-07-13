RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Short Interest Update

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the June 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
RADCOM Trading Up 1.5 %
NASDAQ RDCM opened at $9.36 on Friday. RADCOM has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.53. The company has a market cap of $144.80 million, a P/E ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 0.83.
RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). RADCOM had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $14.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that RADCOM will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RDCM shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of RADCOM in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.
RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native, network intelligence, and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.
