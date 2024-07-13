Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Stock Holdings Increased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 235.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,333 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 3,367.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on RPD. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank began coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Rapid7 from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.13.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $40.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 0.98. Rapid7, Inc. has a one year low of $35.08 and a one year high of $61.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.99.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $205.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.10 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 31.09% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

