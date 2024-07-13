Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded Red Rock Resorts from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.67.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR opened at $58.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.04. Red Rock Resorts has a 1 year low of $37.82 and a 1 year high of $63.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.83.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $488.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.49 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 98.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Red Rock Resorts

In other news, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $40,312,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,847,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,310,245,497.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 16,666.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

