Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Gap Up to $6.45

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.45, but opened at $6.95. Redfin shares last traded at $6.88, with a volume of 1,516,405 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, May 16th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.25 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Redfin from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.08.

Get Redfin alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on RDFN

Redfin Stock Up 7.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $904.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.66.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.01. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 1,780.89% and a negative net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $225.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.93) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $25,278.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,627.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redfin

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Redfin by 11.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,191,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,623,000 after buying an additional 1,953,127 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Redfin by 25.8% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,173,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,450,000 after buying an additional 445,486 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Redfin by 208.8% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 617,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after purchasing an additional 417,811 shares during the last quarter. HST Ventures LLC bought a new stake in Redfin during the fourth quarter worth $4,086,000. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in Redfin during the fourth quarter worth $2,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

(Get Free Report)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.