Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) EVP Joseph J. Larosa Sells 1,866 Shares

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,866 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,088.95, for a total value of $2,031,980.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,937 shares in the company, valued at $41,311,496.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of REGN stock opened at $1,100.05 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $715.22 and a 12-month high of $1,106.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,013.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $964.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.13.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,930,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,595,268,000 after acquiring an additional 91,956 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,130,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,506,071,000 after acquiring an additional 23,146 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,129,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,011,640,000 after acquiring an additional 213,038 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,210,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,063,377,000 after acquiring an additional 24,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $932,571,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,135.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,229.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,038.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on REGN

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.