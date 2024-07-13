Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC reduced its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $1,100.05 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $715.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1,106.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,013.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $964.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on REGN. UBS Group upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,229.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $925.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,038.77.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total transaction of $105,924.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,941,329.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total transaction of $1,142,535.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,256.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total value of $105,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,941,329.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,074 shares of company stock valued at $64,546,123. 7.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

