REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Gap Up to $10.74

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)'s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday. The stock had previously closed at $10.74, but opened at $11.30. REGENXBIO shares last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 25,500 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RGNX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Friday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.58.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average of $16.33.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $15.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.52 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 70.72% and a negative net margin of 299.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.53) EPS. Analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $272,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,422,156.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other REGENXBIO news, Director Argeris N. Karabelas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $112,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,193.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $272,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,422,156.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $622,700. Corporate insiders own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGNX. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,551,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,901,000 after acquiring an additional 790,866 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,876,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,756,000 after acquiring an additional 436,043 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,146,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,268,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 227,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 120,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

