Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RVMD. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James upgraded Revolution Medicines from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.58.

Shares of NASDAQ RVMD opened at $45.14 on Friday. Revolution Medicines has a twelve month low of $15.44 and a twelve month high of $45.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.01 and its 200-day moving average is $33.86.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolution Medicines news, CFO Jack Anders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $400,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,418.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Revolution Medicines news, CFO Jack Anders sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $400,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,959 shares in the company, valued at $4,081,418.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $76,940.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 49,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,764.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,754 shares of company stock valued at $677,811. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVMD. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the first quarter valued at $104,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

