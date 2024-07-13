Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Posts Earnings Results

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.42, reports. The company had revenue of C$481.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$481.90 million. Richelieu Hardware had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.18%.

Richelieu Hardware Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of RCH stock opened at C$39.32 on Friday. Richelieu Hardware has a 12-month low of C$37.39 and a 12-month high of C$48.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$39.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

In other news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 6,000 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.33, for a total transaction of C$236,000.40. In other news, Director Marc Poulin sold 3,000 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.33, for a total transaction of C$118,000.20. Also, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 6,000 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.33, for a total transaction of C$236,000.40. 7.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RCH shares. National Bankshares set a C$45.50 price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in Canada and the United States. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; floor protection products; and power tool accessories.

