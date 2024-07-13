Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th.

Riley Exploration Permian has a payout ratio of 20.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Riley Exploration Permian to earn $9.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

Riley Exploration Permian Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of REPX stock opened at $29.64 on Friday. Riley Exploration Permian has a 1 year low of $21.27 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Activity at Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian ( NYSE:REPX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.11. Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $99.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.65 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Riley Exploration Permian will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 10,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $266,231.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 381,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,140,653.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 10,020 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $266,231.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,653.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Corey Neil Riley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $66,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,907,332.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Riley Exploration Permian from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

