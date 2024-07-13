RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (OPP) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2024

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPPGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1003 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OPP opened at $8.77 on Friday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $8.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.45.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund (NYSE:OPP)

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.