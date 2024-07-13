RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (RFM) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0954 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.
RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:RFM opened at $16.01 on Friday. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $16.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average of $15.93.
About RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.