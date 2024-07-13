RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (RFM) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0954 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RFM opened at $16.01 on Friday. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $16.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average of $15.93.

About RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

