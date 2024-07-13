RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (RMMZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on July 31st

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0974 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Shares of RMMZ stock opened at $16.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.89. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $12.92 and a 1 year high of $16.70.

